Janhvi Kapoor reveals about that one photo she deleted before her Bollywood entry

Janhvi Kapoor the new sensation of Bollywood reveals about that one photo she deleted before her Dhadak. Even before the release, she grabbed the love and attention of so many people, 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She recently was a part of The Facebook event called Social For Good. Along with other stars. The event was hosted by Priyanka Chopra.

Janhvi spoke about the current generation’s exposure to social media. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, actors like Ishaan Khatter, comedians Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua represented today’s generation at the discussion.

Janhvi Kapoor bowled many with her performance in her debut film Dhadak. The film was a big hit and people really applauded Janhvi for her performance in the movie.

On the panel, Priyanka asked Janhvi that one photo she deleted before Dhadak debut. To which the actress replied, ” There was this one photo where I was with a bunch of my friends. It was Thanksgiving in New York and we had met after very long, so in the photo, we are all on a bed, sort of cuddling. Someone told me that it looks like an orgy. So I deleted it.”