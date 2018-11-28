OnePlus set to launch 6T special McLaren edition in India : Price and Specs

The Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to launch a new limited edition version of its current flagship smartphone.

The company is likely to launch OnePlus 6T Mclaren Edition in India on December 12. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed that it has partnered with McLaren – a popular F1 Team in a bid to pursuit for Speed. The company is marketing the upcoming McLaren edition as ‘Salute To Speed’ on its official Twitter handle.

Compared to other variants of the OnePlus 6T, the upcoming McLaren edition will be different only in terms of the looks, like we had seen on the Marvels edition of the OnePlus 6 as well. Going by the name of the phone, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition could feel more rugged compared to the Midnight black, Mirror black or even the Thunder Purple variants. On the specs front, the upcoming OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will be the same. We expect the phone to come in only one variant, possibly with 8GB RAM.

Commenting on the partnership, OnePlus CEO & Founder, Pete Lau said, “McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way – with a big dream to create something special. Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed.”