Richa Chadha’s Gold Look Inspired From Silk Smitha From Shakeela Biopic Out

Nov 28, 2018, 07:21 am IST
Richa Chadha shined bright in her first look from next film, Shakeela biopic. Dressed in heavy pieces of gold jewellery, the actress made an impact and became a topic of discussion for the day. However, there was something that the audience didn’t know about the look. The first poster of Shakeela biopic is inspired by the poster of Silk Smitha’s film, titled Miss Pamela.

The poster has Silk posing in only gold jewellery. The makers of Shakeela wanted to pay a homage to late Silk Smitha and therefore, they decided to have Richa dressed up, in the same way, standing against a wall inscribed with various comments and abuses

