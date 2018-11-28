Sabarimala: CPI state council criticizes CM

PI Kerala State Council has come up with severe disparagement that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan showed unnecessary haste in Sabarimala issue. There weren’t enough discussions on the Sabarimala verdict which made the situation worse, states the council. The council further stated that the DGP’s statement on sending young women police officers to Sannidhanam created a commotion.

“CM showed unwanted haste to implement the SC verdict on Sabarimala. This led to skepticism among the public. More cautious steps including discussions with concerned persons should have been conducted so as to make the public aware of the need to implement the verdict,” the state council said.

It also criticized that the contradictory stances stated by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran over the entry of activists to Sabarimala temple and said that it led to confusion among people.

Earlier, there was similar criticism from the opposition parties against the Government. This criticism from the CPI State Council could prove to be another headache for the Pinarayi Vijayan Government.