Sabarimala Issue : Opposition leaders protest in Kerala Assembly, demand withdrawal of restrictions at temple

The Kerala Assembly witnessed an uproar on Wednesday after members of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party raked up the Sabarimala temple row.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the United Democratic Front had decided it would stall the proceedings of the 13-day Assembly session until the state government withdraws the prohibitory orders imposed in and near Sabarimala.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday carried placards and banners into the House. Kerala MLA PC George and BJP MLA O Rajagopal turned up in black clothes typical of Ayyappa devotees..

According to a BJP statement, the party will cooperate with George’s Kerala Jana Paksham in the ongoing session on the Sabarimala issue.

The Kerala Police imposed strict restrictions on devotees at Sabarimala after repeated incidents of violence at the temple and arrested several devotees for defying prohibitory orders. Several organisations have appealed in court against the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits four or more people from gathering in one place.

On November 21, the Kerala High Court had said that pilgrims cannot be prevented from moving in groups and chanting devotional songs to Lord Ayyappa.