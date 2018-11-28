KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala won’t be allowed to become an Ayodhya,says Pinarayi Vijayan

abarimala town has witnessed protests ever since the Supreme Court ruled in September that women of all ages can enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged 10-50.

Nov 28, 2018, 04:13 pm IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that Sabarimala won’t be allowed to become an Ayodhya.

As the Kerala Assembly opened on Wednesday, legislators from the Congress-led opposition came with placards and banners demanding that the prohibitory orders in the temple town be lifted.During the entire question hour, the opposition was rooted before the Speaker shouting slogans.

As former Devasom Minister V.S. Sivakumar alleged that the Left government and the Sangh parivar were colluding to destroy the sanctity of the Sabarimala temple, Vijayan said that the prohibitory orders now in place at the temple town will not be withdrawn.

“We are bound to adhere to the apex court ruling even as the Sangh parivar with the support of the Congress is out to create trouble in the temple,” the Chief Minister said.”At no cost will we allow Sabarimala to be turned into an Ayodhya and there is no question of withdrawing the prohibitory orders,” he said to thumping of desks by the treasury benches.Vijayan said that even the Kerala High Court had supported the rules now in force at Sabarimala.”The Congress is trying to make political capital out of the Sabarimala issue.”

 

 

