Sara Ali Khan got Taimur doll as a gift on a reality show: See Pics

Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing her candids and photo shoots on Instagram and her fans love the way Sara carries a particular dress and rocks different attires. Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Kedarnath, and this gives her a chance to share her everyday looks with her followers.

Sara hasn’t been spared the Taimur fever either. She was gifted a Taimur doll on a reality show, when she had gone to promote her film Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. In the photos, you can see Sara cuddling the doll.

On Rakshabandhan, Sara had shared a series of photos, where she is tying a rakhi to Taimur. It’s no secret that Taimur adores his elder sister.

In an earlier interview, Sara was asked what Taimur, who is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, calls her. She revealed that the chote nawab calls her ‘Gol’. She also added that he calls Kareena Kapoor Khan Amma, Saif Abba, and Ibrahim Bhai.