Latest NewsIndiaCrime

SC directs CBI to take over 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases

Nov 28, 2018, 10:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at 16 shelter homes in Bihar in addition to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case which is already with the CBI.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur transferred the investigation, being conducted by Bihar police, to the CBI while dismissing the state government’s request not to transfer the probe.

The apex court said CBI officers probing the shelter home cases shall not be transferred without its prior permission.

The CBI told the court that it is expected to file a charge sheet by December 7.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 6, 2017, 02:15 pm IST

Car prices likely to cost 20% more in UAE, says FNC member.

Mar 9, 2018, 08:36 pm IST

These are the actual smartphone brands Indian cricket players using

Dec 25, 2017, 01:50 pm IST

Honey Singh is coming back; watch teaser

Jul 26, 2018, 08:19 pm IST

China Resumed Activities in Doklam Area, Confirmed by U.S

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close