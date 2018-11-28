SC directs CBI to take over 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases

The Supreme Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at 16 shelter homes in Bihar in addition to the Muzaffarpur shelter home case which is already with the CBI.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur transferred the investigation, being conducted by Bihar police, to the CBI while dismissing the state government’s request not to transfer the probe.

The apex court said CBI officers probing the shelter home cases shall not be transferred without its prior permission.

The CBI told the court that it is expected to file a charge sheet by December 7.