Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari slammed Raj Kundra for making fun of her husband

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within a few days, he even created controversies there also.

After opening up about the infamous slapgate controversy, Sreesanth has now talked about his match-fixing allegations. He was seen talking about it to Dipika, Megha and Jasleen. He broke down into tears while talking about how he isn’t allowed to enter a ground even if his son plays.

However more than Sree’s emotional outburst, the comment of Raj Kundra, the former Rajasthan Royals co-owner, created a huge ruckus on social media. The entrepreneur’s comment ‘epic’ with a laughing emoji on the said clip shared by Colors TV, landed him in the middle of fan fury.

Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari also lashed out at Kundra and even accused him of not paying Sreesanth’s dues. She also mentioned that while Sreesanth has been proven innocent of the match-fixing charges, Kundra was found guilty of betting.

A fan shared a screenshot of Kundra’s comment on Twitter to which she replied, “This man(RajKundra) has still has not cleared Sree’s dues… Epic is his guts to comment where he’s been found guilty of betting by court. Whereas Sreesanth has been discharged and proven innocent of all the charges by the court.”

Sreesanth played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League when he was accused of spot-fixing in 2013. After the controversy came into light, Rajasthan Royals terminated his contract. However, in 2015 a court in Delhi dropped all charges against him and the other Rajasthan Royals players due to lack of evidence.

Whereas Raj Kundra confessed to betting on his team and thereafter a life ban was imposed on him.

Not just Bhuvneshwari, but Sreesanth fans also heavily trolled Kundra for his insensitive remark.