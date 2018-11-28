Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Tanushree-Nana Patekar Case: Mumbai Police summoned actress Daisy Shah

Nov 28, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
The Mumbai Police has summoned actor Daisy Shah to record her statement in connection with Tanushree Dutta’s harassment allegations against Nana Patekar.

Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and filed an FIR against the ‘Welcome’ star.

The notice, which was sent by the Oshiwira police station, mentioned that while a song from the film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ was being shot, Shah happened to be there. She was working as assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya.

