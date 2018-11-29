Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor Warns trolls which attack his Sister Anshula

Nov 29, 2018, 02:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor Arjun Kapoor has always been a pillar of support to his family, especially sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and cousin Sonam Kapoor. As a brother, he has protected them from trolls and lashed out at haters for their ferocious comments and abuse. He came through once again when Anshula was attacked online. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were recently in Koffee with Karan Season 6 and it all started there.

Anshula was attacked with rape threats for not helping Janhvi with a question on Karan Johar’s chat show. Janhvi had called Anshula for help, as she needed to win the hamper on the show. Anshula wasn’t able to answer the question, and Arjun won the hamper. Haters started sending her angry hate messages and rape threats. This made Arjun extremely angry and he finally lashed out.

Supporting the actor, Karan Johar also tweeted and said that it was senseless.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 29, 2018, 04:33 pm IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar to creates historic achievement

Jan 15, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Shami reaches another milestone

Oct 14, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Is Yogi Adithayant’s Government Going to Change Allahabad’s Name?

Nov 27, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Neeraj Arora quits ‘WhatsApp’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close