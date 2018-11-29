Ayyappa Devotee Gearing up For Sabarimala Visit With his Daughter Finds his Autorickshaw Destroyed

Payyannur: Autorickshaw of an Ayyappa devotee who was all geared up to make his Sabarimala visit was found to have been destroyed. The incident happened in Kannur district, and it is Jayesh, residing near Puthoor road who has been at the receiving end of the acts of some social miscreants.

It was today morning that Jayesh’s autorickshaw’s windshield was found broken using red bricks. The sound had woken up the members of the house, but by the time they came, the criminals had fled the scene. Jayesh is an Ayyappa devotee. This is the second time in the year that Jayesh was going to go Sabarimala. There are reports that Jayesh was warned and intimidated by some people a few days before.