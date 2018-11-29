KeralaLatest News

Ayyappa Devotee Gearing up For Sabarimala Visit With his Daughter Finds his Autorickshaw Destroyed

Nov 29, 2018, 04:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Payyannur: Autorickshaw of an Ayyappa devotee who was all geared up to make his Sabarimala visit was found to have been destroyed. The incident happened in Kannur district, and it is Jayesh, residing near Puthoor road who has been at the receiving end of the acts of some social miscreants.

It was today morning that Jayesh’s autorickshaw’s windshield was found broken using red bricks. The sound had woken up the members of the house, but by the time they came, the criminals had fled the scene. Jayesh is an Ayyappa devotee. This is the second time in the year that Jayesh was going to go Sabarimala. There are reports that Jayesh was warned and intimidated by some people a few days before.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 2, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

Congress will provide free laptops

Nov 8, 2018, 06:44 pm IST

Asia Bibi still in Pakistan, foreign office clarifies

Oct 9, 2018, 05:34 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Court sets Nakkeeran editor RR Gopal free

Oct 31, 2017, 06:23 am IST

SpaceX successfully launches South Korean commercial satellite

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close