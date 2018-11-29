CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Bangladeshi Man Cured Of Depression After Watching Dulquer’s Charlie

Nov 29, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Charlie

Dulquer’s Charlie movie won fans not only in Kerala but also in places as far as Bangladesh. In a tweet on the actor’s page, a man claims to have got cured of his depression after watching this feel-good movie. He even went to the extent of naming his baby Dulquer Salman. Such is the power of positivity. The actor, too, politely thanked the fan and conveyed his love to all the Bangladeshi friends.

