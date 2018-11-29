Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Controversial Queen Rakhi Sawant all set to Marry this Internet Sensation

Nov 29, 2018, 08:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Rakhi Sawant is all set to tie the knot with Deepak Kalal, who recently appeared on India’s Got Talent season 8. The television personality Wednesday shared her wedding invite on Instagram.

As per the invitation card, the two will get hitched on December 31 in Los Angeles. “Together with their families, Deepak Kalal weds Rakhi Sawant. Two loving hearts are getting united and are making a promise to in love forever,” reads the invitation.

Rakhi said, “Yes, it’s true we are getting married. Everyone in the industry is tying the knot and I felt it was the right time for me to get married too. Deepak proposed me on national television on India’s Got Talent and I decided to say yes. We have just finalised the date and will now start preparing for the functions. I will keep updating my fans about everything through social media. For now, we all need your blessings and love for our conjugal life.”

Rakhi Sawant recently made headlines for her comments on Tanushree Dutta. She had lashed out at Tanushree and called her a liar. Tanushree had slapped a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Rakhi in response.

