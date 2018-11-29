Food Security Dept Makes Lab on Wheels to Find Adulterated Food at Sabarimala

Food security department has arranged moving labs at Sabarimala to have a thorough check at the food being distributed in Sabarimala to see if there is any adulterated content.

Labs are mostly based on Nilakkal and Erumeli. It will move to shops and collect dubious food samples. This will be tested in 24 hours and take appropriate measures if found to be adulterated.

The lab will also test the quality of items used to make Appam and Aravana. At Sannidhanam, there are arrangements to check the quality of Aravana and Appam at each stage of its production. More than 200 samples will be tested on a daily basis.

All doubtful samples will be sent for more tests and if found wrong, the owner of the shop who sold it will be given notice and sales will be stopped. One junior officer and one technical assistant will be present in a lab.