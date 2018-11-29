Honor 8C Launched in India. Should You Buy It?

The Honor 8C arrives just six months after the Honor 7C, and features a sizeable 4,000mAh battery, an expansive 6.26-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9, AI-enhanced cameras, and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC under its hood.

There is an Adreno 506 GPU that handles the graphical performance while the multitasking and gaming are looked after by the 4GB RAM which is ample. There is a Li-Po battery having a capacity of a massive 4,000mAh, which can provide enough backup to keep the device running all through the day with a single charging.

In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has a fixed focus lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie toning light.

The Honor 8C is a Dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.