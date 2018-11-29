Honor all set to launch 8C in India Today: See Specs

Honor 8C is expected to become the Huawei sub-brand’s next smartphone in India, with a launch today. With a landing page live on Amazon.in, where the phone will be sold exclusively, the Honor 8C is coming to India today, a few weeks after it was launched in the Chinese market.

Key highlights of the Honor 8C include a 19:9 display panel with a notch, the new Snapdragon 632 SoC, face unlock capabilities, and gradient colour options.

Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and a f/2.0 aperture. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Honor 8C include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.