Inside Pics From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Mumbai wedding reception

Deepika and Ranveer having the most beautiful time at their wedding, the couple has thrown a lavish reception in Mumbai where their close friends and family members are in attendance. While the Padukones are sporting the shades of ivory and gold, the Bhavnanis have opted for black and the event is nothing short of a visual spectacle. The newlyweds, too, looked every bit royal as they stunned in complementing ivory and gold ensembles. While Deepika chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the big day, Ranveer Singh looked as handsome as ever in Rohit Bal couture.

Besides their colour coordinated ensembles, there were plenty of memorable moments from the reception that have now found their way to the internet. From the newlyweds posing and smiling ear-to-ear with each other to Ranveer kissing Deepika’s hand to their families having a more than gala time – here are some of the inside photos and videos that are currently doing the rounds of the internet.