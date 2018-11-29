Karnataka govt had money to celebrate Tippu’s jayanthi but it cancelled Hampi Utsav: BJP

The BJP has come forward to condemn the Karantaka government’s decision to drop ‘Hampi Festival’. The party in its official twitter account portrayed the decision as an act of pseudo secularism. The message called the Karnataka government as ‘Pseudo-Secular’. The Government has earlier celebrated ‘Tipu Jayanti’ although the Hindu organizations came against that.

“Pseudo secular government in Karnataka had all money and reason to celebrate Tippu Jayanthi but it cancelled Hampi Utsav Citing drought excuse. For this govt, a fanatic and Persian language imposer is pride of Karnataka. But celebrating golden era of Vijayanagar kingdom is burden,” BJP tweeted.

Hampi, a tourist hotspot located in Ballari district and is home to the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire ruins, hosts a three-day festival, which is organised by the state government. The events include cultural events, including music shows, puppet shows, dance performances by artists from the state and elsewhere, apart from other recreational activities.

Water Resources Minister D.K.Shivakumar had announced, “There’ll be no Hampi Utsav in Karnataka this year. Last year, the festival was held at a cost of Rs 15 crore. This time, all taluks in the district are drought-hit. Also, we need at least a month to prepare. After a discussion with the Chief Minister, the festival stands cancelled for the current year.” The state is already hit by drought. 100 taluks in 24 districts of the state have been declared drought-hit.

But the BJP has now questioned why the government chose to celebrate the controversial Tipu Jayanti earlier on November 10, despite stiff opposition from the party and other pro-Hindu groups alleging Muslim appeasement by the Congress.

Earlier in a tweet, BJP’s district MLA and former MP Sriramulu had said, “When you celebrated Krithjnatha Samvesha in Ballari, did you not remember the drought, that you now remember (thr drought) during Hampi Utsav? Show your care for farmers by waiving farmers’ debt and by cooperating with the Central Drought Study Team.”