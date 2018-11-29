KeralaLatest News

Police to question Rehana Fathima: court will consider tomorrow

Nov 29, 2018, 04:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

The police appealed to the court to handover Rehana Fathima for questioning. The court will consider the plea tomorrow. The Pathanamthitta Chief Jidicial Magistrate is considering the case. Rehna is  put in the Kottarakkara sub-jail. She was presented before the court today. The activist turned actress Rehana Fathima has been arrested for hurting religious sentiments.

The BSNL employee was arrested on the complaint of BJP leader B.Radhakrishna Menon.The High court has rejected her anticipatory bail application. After that the Pathanamthitta police have arrested her. After her arrest BSNL has suspended her.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 27, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Here are the Price Details of all the Products Xiaomi Launched Today

live-updates-fans-greet-kamal-haasan-adulation
Mar 1, 2018, 03:36 pm IST

You Will Be Surprised To Know What Happened After Kamal Hassan Launched His Party Website

Oct 23, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams RSS for Violent Protests in Sabarimala

Sep 8, 2018, 03:46 pm IST

India all set to test the brand new surface-to-surface tactical Short Range Ballistic Missile

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close