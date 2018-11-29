Police to question Rehana Fathima: court will consider tomorrow

The police appealed to the court to handover Rehana Fathima for questioning. The court will consider the plea tomorrow. The Pathanamthitta Chief Jidicial Magistrate is considering the case. Rehna is put in the Kottarakkara sub-jail. She was presented before the court today. The activist turned actress Rehana Fathima has been arrested for hurting religious sentiments.

The BSNL employee was arrested on the complaint of BJP leader B.Radhakrishna Menon.The High court has rejected her anticipatory bail application. After that the Pathanamthitta police have arrested her. After her arrest BSNL has suspended her.