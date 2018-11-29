Premeditated moves to destroy Sabarimala: Dewasom Board President

The move to destroy Sabarimala temple is a cover to support and help some other private temples accuses Travancore Dewasom Board Presidet A.Padmakumar. This move is a premeditated one.

The ongoing campaign discouraging the money contributions in temples managed by Devaswom Board are part of this plan. Among the 1258 temples in Kerala, most of them cannot conduct a puja for one time. And those who are now protesting on Sabarimala issue and propagating against the Board do not anything for the wellbeing of these temples or even notice this.

“They are using power and politics to destroy Sabarimala. About 6000 plus employees and even more pensioners are dependent to the Board for their living. Those who work for its downfall are indirectly hitting such people also. These people are also Hindus. The ‘Aravana’ sale in the name of Pandalam royal palace is a move to make money by misleading the devotees. The palace authorities have already said they have no role in this. The police have started a investigation into this,” Padmakumar added.

More works to facilitate the pilgrims will be starting from January. All issues due to the police actions will end soon. It has been partially resolved already. Other restrictions will be lifted soon.

No one can destroy the Tranvancore Devaswom Board by not contributing money. There was no one out for help when the floods hit Kerala. Then it was the government which provided the emergency aid to everyone. Many had criticized the decision to hand over the rebuilding work s at Sabarimala TATA company. And now this company has completed works worth about Rs 25 crore. They have also announced that they did for free; he further stated.