CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Pretham 2 Team Comes Up With A TikTok Challenge

Nov 29, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Less than a minute
pretham-2

Ranjith Sanker directorial Pretham 2, starring Jayasurya and Saniya Iyyappan, is awaiting its release during the Christmas season. The movie is next in the series of Pretham. This horror-comedy has Jayasurya playing the role of mentalist, John Don Bosco. As a part of promotional activity, the makers have come up with a unique contest for fans. The team wishing to participate should upload the TikTok video with the hashtag pretham2tiktokchallenge. The best three teams will get a chance to have dinner with the Pretham Team.

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood-Star-Kids
May 19, 2018, 04:35 pm IST

Cute Little Star Kids From Bollywood- See Pics

Nov 9, 2018, 10:43 pm IST

Top lawyer Aryama Sundaram to represent Devaswom Board in Sabarimala case

Nov 23, 2018, 01:52 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018

Oct 13, 2018, 10:47 pm IST

Messy Flipped-In Bun Hairstyle: Step by step tutorial

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close