Pretham 2 Team Comes Up With A TikTok Challenge

Ranjith Sanker directorial Pretham 2, starring Jayasurya and Saniya Iyyappan, is awaiting its release during the Christmas season. The movie is next in the series of Pretham. This horror-comedy has Jayasurya playing the role of mentalist, John Don Bosco. As a part of promotional activity, the makers have come up with a unique contest for fans. The team wishing to participate should upload the TikTok video with the hashtag pretham2tiktokchallenge. The best three teams will get a chance to have dinner with the Pretham Team.