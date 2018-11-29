The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLVC43 successfully lifts off with 31 satellites, including HysIS, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will be ISRO’s second launch in the month. The space agency had launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-29 on board GSLV MkIII-D2 on November 14.

HysIS, short for hyper spectral imaging satellite, will make its observations by studying the effects of the Earth’s surface under the visible, near infrared, and far-infrared bands of the electromagnetic spectrum. This will help it track various events on Earth, without disturbance from electric discharges from the upper atmosphere. It will maintain a polar sun-synchronous orbit, which will keep the satellite’s position constant with respect to the Sun, which will maintain its path according to the Earth’s rotation and revolution.

The PSLV-C43 mission will carry a total payload of 461.5kg, made up of 29 nano satellites, one micro satellite, as well as the HysIS imaging satellite. Of those, the latter, with a five-year mission, is expected to give a deeper understanding of climate change, weather phenomena, ocean currents and more. It is also expected to set the base for manned missions, as ISRO plans a rocket to send men to the Moon.