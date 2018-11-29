Rakhi Sawant undergoes Virginity Test: Certificate shared by future Husband – See Pic

Just after controversial queen Rakhi Sawant announced her wedding with Deepak Kalal on social media, Deepak took to Instagram to share Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Certificate of Virginity’. He wrote, “@rakhisawant2511 You Made Me Proud Baby…. Tum aagese Aur pichese Bahot pavitra ho…. Niche se bhi pavitra ho… Dr. Chudariya ne 3 Ghanta tanbadan ka proper tehkikaat kiya lekin result accha diya…”.

Rakhi and Deepak can go to any extent for publicity. The bizarre certificate reads, “Certificate of Virginity (From Front and Back) presented to Rakhi Sawant for outstanding celibacy. 28 November – present”.

Deepak Kalal shot to fame on social media after his videos in Kashmir got viral. He also came to India’s Got Talent to host the show and claimed himself to be an “internet sensation”. Just like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Rakhi even shared her wedding card on social media. As per the invite, Rakhi and Kalal are set to marry on December 31, 2018, in Los Angeles.