Latest NewsIndia

SC adjourns CBI director’s case december 5

Nov 29, 2018, 11:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

Supreme Court adjourned the hearing to next Wednesday on CBI director Alok Verma’s plea challenging the government’s order divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave in view of graft allegations against him.

The Apex Court said it would first consider whether the government has the power to divest the CBI director of his duties under whatever circumstances or whether the selection committee headed by the prime minister must be approached before moving against Verma on corruption allegations.

The court took this stand after making it clear that for now, it was not going into the allegations and counter-allegations involving Verma and CBI’s No.2 officer and Special Director R K Asthana. Both of them have been stripped of their powers and sent on forced leave following their bitter feud. Verma’s two-year tenure ends on January 31 next.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph also deferred hearing on the report of the CVC probe for a later stage.

The report found that some charges against Verma needed further investigations.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 22, 2017, 06:46 am IST

Gujarat polls – A fight between Congress’s caste politics and PM’s agenda of development,says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi
Mar 11, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

“We knew he was going to die” Rahul talks of his father’s assassination

Jul 15, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

Shiv Sena Chief Wants Building Ram Temple to be Like Note Ban. Here is What he Meant

Gauri Lankesh
Jun 18, 2018, 08:05 am IST

Hindu right-wing chief’s controversy; compares Gauri Lankesh to a dog

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close