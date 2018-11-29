Latest Newscelebrities

Taimur Ali Khan Looks Too Adorable in His Play-Time: See pics

Nov 29, 2018, 09:25 am IST
Less than a minute
Taimur-Ali-Khan

The star kid was recently spotted with his nanny. With his fresh new look, Taimur looked adorable in a grey T-shirt and a pair of black shorts.

In the recent pictures of Taimur, one can see he is trying to communicate with the paparazzi just like always. This kid knows exactly where the paps are and even always makes sure that he greets them with a hi. Recently, daddy Saif also commented on the doll and said, “I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return”.

Third party image references
Third party image references
Third party image references

Tags

Related Articles

wanna-know-how-much-amazon-founder-jeff-bezos-earned-yesterday
Apr 27, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

Wanna know how much Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earned yesterday?

Sep 4, 2018, 06:20 am IST

I&B ministry tells medias to use term SC, not Dalits

Aug 21, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

Internet Sensation Poonam Pandey donates Movie Salary to Kerala Flood Relief Fund

Jan 1, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

This viral pic of Anushka Shetty is taking over Internet!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close