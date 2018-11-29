This Company gives free tickets of 2.0 and holiday for employees

Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has released today and gaining positive response from the audience.

“Get Set Go”, A Coimbatore based company gave their employees a holiday to watch 2.0 and mentioned it as “Excused absence from work..”. Not just a holiday, but gave away free tickets to watch it on the release day. And this post is rounding in social media with #GetSetGo.

This company expressed that Shankar and Rajinikanth are the pride of Indian Cinema, and wished for the movie to become a huge success.