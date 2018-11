Thiruvananthapuram: Regarding the extension of Section 144 at Sabarimala, DGP Lokanath Behera has said that the Pathanamthitta District Police Superintendent will take the decision on it. “It is based on his report that the District collector issues an order regarding prohibitory order. Police headquarters do not interfere in these matters,” he said.

Behera also added that if any law and order issue is reported, police officers will reach the spot in ten minutes.