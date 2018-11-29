Thushar Vellapally Makes an Important Revelation that Will Affect the Mainstream Politics in Kerala

Kozhikode: Thushar Vellapally has said that a lot of small parties from LDF and UDF will soon join NDA.

He said he had already made it clear that those who are willing to stand along with NDA will be welcomed to the party. He expressed hope that the arrival of more parties to the front will strengthen NDA in the coming Loksabha elections.

“In the Sabarimala issue, P.C George took a stand similar to that of NDA. Whether his party Janapaksham is going to be a part of NDA will soon be known,” said the NDA Kerala state convener. He also added that a legal battle will be fought to save K Surendran.