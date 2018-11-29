Latest NewsSports

Virat Kohli Criticised For His Dress at Toss. Guess What he Wore

Nov 29, 2018, 10:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world but despite all the runs he has scored, he is also at the centre of all the controversies. Now just today he has opened up a new issue, after the Indian captain appeared in shorts for the toss for the warm up match. A lot of people thought it was inappropriate.

After the first day’s play against Cricket Australia XI was washed out, the match began on Thursday with the hosts’ skipper Sam Whiteman winning the toss. Kohli had walked to the middle, with a casual look while Whiteman and the toss representative were all dressed in formal attire.

A photograph of Kohli in shorts standing at the toss with CA XI captain Sam Whiteman was posted on BCCI’s Twitter handle. Fans soon took to the social networking site and criticised Kohli, calling it a “disrespectful act”. One of them pointed out how Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for not wearing his cap properly at Asia Cup earlier this year.

Meanwhile, India made the most of good batting conditions on the second day at the Sydney Cricket Ground and posted 358 on the board

