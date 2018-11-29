Latest NewsVideo

WATCH: Pilot Forgets an Important Step, Man Hangs For Life

Nov 29, 2018, 07:09 pm IST
Well, this man must have had his heart in his mouth.  Chris Gursky from America was left holding on for his life after his hang gliding pilot forgot to attach him to the glider in Switzerland. In those moments between life and death, Gursky fractured his wrist in the incident and tore his left bicep’s tendon. Watch the video here:

