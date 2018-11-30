Employees planning to approach Sensor Board to not give clearance to Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Even the shoot was halted on Wednesday afternoon mid-way because of non-payment of dues. “It has been three months, but they have not cleared dues of daily wage workers, which is about Rs 40 lakh. About Rs 90 lakh are to be paid to light vendors and Rs 25 lakh to junior artistes. The producer [Kamal Jain] had promised to make the payment by October but he has not fulfilled his commitment,” Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told Mid-Day.

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika lands in trouble after makers of the movie are yet to clear dues of approximately Rs 1.5 crore to the workers and junior artists, according to Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

The film, which is due to be released on January 25 next year, is currently under post-production. The makers have been shooting some portions of the film at Filmcity in suburban Mumbai. The shoot was halted Wednesday afternoon mid-way because of non-payment of dues of workers, technicians and junior artists.