HMD Global launches Nokia 7.1 with dual rear cameras in India

HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 smartphone on Friday. The Nokia 7.1 is priced at Rs 19,999 and will go on sale starting 7 December on online and offline platforms.

Nokia 7.1: Specifications

The Nokia 7.1 comes with a 5.84-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED PureDisplay, which provides HDR10 cinematic quality. The display has a resolution of 2280×1080, which gives it an aspect ratio of 19:9 and pixel density of 432ppi.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While it was initially launched with Android One based on Android Oreo, it has recently received the Pie upgrade. This means the Nokia 7.1 will one of the few smartphones launched in India to run Android Pie.

The back of the smartphone features ZEISS Optics on its dual-camera setup of 12MP+5MP, which has an aperture of f/1.8. This is coupled with features like electronic image stabilisation (EIS), bothie support and built-in Google Lens. At the front it sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 7.1 is backed by a 3,060mAh battery which can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes according to the Finnish smartphone maker. Connectivity options on the Nokia 7.1 include USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, WiFi and NFC.