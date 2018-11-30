How to make a chocolate face pack at home

Chocolate Peel Off Mask
You Will Need
- ? cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup organic honey
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
What You Have To Do
- Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to form a thick paste.
- Apply it all over your face and neck.
- Let it dry.
- Gently peel it off. You can also massage with water to rinse it off.
How Often You Should Do This
- Once a week.
Why This Works
- Cocoa and sugar remove all the dead skin cells from your face and unclog the pores. Honey kills bacteria and moisturizes your skin.
Post Your Comments