How to make a chocolate face pack at home

Nov 30, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Chocolate Peel Off Mask

You Will Need

  • ? cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup organic honey
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar

What You Have To Do

  • Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to form a thick paste.
  • Apply it all over your face and neck.
  • Let it dry.
  • Gently peel it off. You can also massage with water to rinse it off.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Once a week.

Why This Works

  • Cocoa and sugar remove all the dead skin cells from your face and unclog the pores. Honey kills bacteria and moisturizes your skin.

