How to make a chocolate face pack at home

Chocolate Peel Off Mask

You Will Need

? cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup organic honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

What You Have To Do

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to form a thick paste.

Apply it all over your face and neck.

Let it dry.

Gently peel it off. You can also massage with water to rinse it off.

How Often You Should Do This

Once a week.

Why This Works