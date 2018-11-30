Malaika Arora Khan reveals the secret of ‘AM’ initials on her Pendant

Aside from the photographs of Malaika Arora Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, the latest to have caught the eyes of netizens was a pendant that Malaika wore. In a picture that she had posted on her Instagram story page, the pendant showed ‘AM’ leading most to think that it stood for Arjun and Malaika. But it appears that it was not so, as Malaika thanked her friend Vahbiz Mehta for it.

Malaika shared another post with the pendant apparently worn correctly this time and it showed ‘MA’ and aside from that she also wrote on the picture, “Thank you, Vahbiz Mehta, for my lovely “MA” pendant that stands for MALAIKA ARORA…as in my name.”

Rumours about them getting ready to tie the knot next year had been doing the rounds after they were spotted together holding hands at Milan airport and later on posing for a photograph along with Malaika’s friends.