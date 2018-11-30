Muslim League’s Parachute Stops Train

Kozhikode: Train Journey was stopped for almost an hour and a half as a parachute made in connection with Muslim Youth League’s March fell into a railway line. The incident happened in Vadakara and the train set for Mangalapuram with all its passengers were delayed by 90 minutes.

Mangala-Lakshadweep superfast was kept waiting at Vadakara. More trains which followed this train also experienced a delay at different places. Authorities removed the Parachute after an hour and a half and the trains resumed their journey.