KeralaLatest News

Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala Extended

Nov 30, 2018, 08:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Prohibitory orders at Sabarimala has been extended for another 4 days. The district administration has issued the order that section 144 will stay till December 4 midnight.

The Prohibitory order was issued at Nilakkal, Ilavunkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam. The district administration has taken the decision after considering the report of Police and Executive Magistrate.

The report also says that the devotees who reach Sabarimala will have no restrictions. It adds that the order is to ensure the safety of pilgrims and because of the fact that there is a chance for violence.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi
Mar 9, 2018, 07:11 am IST

The Magical figure spent by PM Narendra Modi towards his treatment

Jun 22, 2018, 06:51 pm IST

Student killed in knife stab in Vadodara school, body intercepted in Washroom

Aug 4, 2017, 06:45 am IST

BJP becomes the largest party in Rajya

Jun 26, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

Father Killed his 3 month old son for this Shocking Reason. You Won’t Believe it

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close