Prohibitory Order at Sabarimala Extended

Pathanamthitta: Prohibitory orders at Sabarimala has been extended for another 4 days. The district administration has issued the order that section 144 will stay till December 4 midnight.

The Prohibitory order was issued at Nilakkal, Ilavunkal, Pamba and Sannidhanam. The district administration has taken the decision after considering the report of Police and Executive Magistrate.

The report also says that the devotees who reach Sabarimala will have no restrictions. It adds that the order is to ensure the safety of pilgrims and because of the fact that there is a chance for violence.