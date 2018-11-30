Ranveer spoke about his marriage with Deepika

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with each other in a fairytale wedding this November.

Ranveer Singh opened up for the first time about his relationship with Deepika Padukone in an interview with Filmfare. When asked about how much marriage will change him the actor was quoted as saying, ” “Yes, things will be different, there’ll be demands on my time. Marriage takes some work and effort.” he added

But he also believes that their wedding is going to be a blast. When asked how Deepika has changed him the actor stated, ” She is someone who demands authenticity of character. He stated that her biggest influence is that she is a real person and demands that you also keep it real.

He also added, “She has anchored me. I could have got carried away with my name and fame. But she has grounded me. Before she had her blockbuster year, we’d already started dating, I’ve seen her deal with success and failure.”