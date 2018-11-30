Sabarimala: Devaswom Board to Seek the Help of Filmstars for this Reason

Devaswom board is gearing up for an extensive campaign in other states since ‘baseless’ ideas are spreading there regarding the law and order situation at Sabarimala. The board apart from giving advertisements in media will also try to convince the devotees about the real picture of Sabarimala through film stars and other famous influential personalities.

It is mostly the devotees in Andhra, Telangana region that the Board is trying to convince. Controversial issues will not be discussed in the campaign. The final decision regarding the action plan will be taken on the board meeting to be held on December 3. Film stars have been used before for such campaign before and most of them have acted in it, without taking any remuneration.

In the advertisements which were given in media last year, The pooja timings, special days, steps to book rooms in Sabarimala etc were mentioned. In the ad to be placed this year, the situation at Sabarimala following the Supreme Court verdict, the measures taken by the Govt, security measures, basic facilities etc will be included. Other organisations will also be used for the campaign.

Government is also planning for a campaign with the help of Guruswamies(An ayyappa devotee who has been to Sabarimala for 18 or more times and who leads the group of devotees). Guruswamies will be instructed to avoid plastics in Irumudi.