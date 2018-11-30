Sabarimala Issue : This is what superstar Rajinikanth says about Sabarimala verdict

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth broke his silence on Sabarimala women entry issue. Rajinikanth said that the issue of allowing all women entry into the Lord Ayappa temple in Kerala is one of tradition and should not be interfered with.

“Some temples, some old traditions, actually court or whatever should not interfere, because they are sensitive things. It is better actually if it is kept as it is actually,” Rajinikanth told a national daily.

Rajinikanth advocated for preserving religious beliefs and said that religious sentiments should not be hurt while deciding issues such as allowing all women entry into the Sabarimala temple.

Rajinikanth said that the politics and religion should not be mixed. He said, “You should actually not mingle religion and politics… I am clear on that. Religion is an entirely different thing.”

He also reiterated that secularism is a core value of the RMM. He said it is vital to keep the secular nature of India intact. “India’s secularism — it is known for its secularism, that is the beauty of India. That should be retained… Any good citizen of this great nation is for secularism,” he added.