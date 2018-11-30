Health & FitnessLatest Newscelebrities

Sara Ali Khan reveals she was suffering from a disease and weighed 96Kgs

Nov 30, 2018, 06:53 am IST
Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan appeared on Karan Johar’s most entertaining show Koffee With Karan when she revealed that when she was in college she suffered from PCOD or Poly Cystic Ovarian Disorder and weighed 96Kgs. She said it was because of a hormonal disorder.

Sara Ali Khan not just talked about how difficult it was for her to battle the disease and the hormonal changes she was going through but also how she fought it lost all these Kilos. Similarly, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Victoria Beckham opened up about how they were diagnosed with PCOD in the past but eventually overcame the disorder by bringing significant changes in their lifestyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar ??? #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon ?

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

