Soon You Will be able to Travel From Mumbai to UAE in an Underwater Train

Of all the different modes of transport you can expect to take from Mumbai to UAE, the train will be the least thought option. But wait, Train through under the sea is something you probably didn’t even have in the wildest of your dreams. But it seems this is where it is going.

UAE is running high on technologies. The Gulf country is planning to build a 2,000-km-long underwater rail that will connect Mumbai to Fujairah city in the UAE, Middle East. The news came to light during the UAE-India Conclave organised in Abu Dhabi.

To make this happen India will have to supply UAE with freshwater and oil through pipelines, National Advisor Bureau Limited managing director and chief consultant Abdulla Alshehhi said during the UAE-India Conclave in Abu Dhabi.

“This is a concept. We plan to connect Indian city of Mumbai with Fujairah through ultra-speed floating trains. The project aims to boost bilateral trade. There will be an export of oil to India from Fujairah port and import of excess water from Narmada River, north of Mumbai. In addition, other GCC partners can also improve export and import,” he told a gathering of businessmen and industry experts.

Floating trains or ‘Maglev’ use magnet repulsion system to move the ‘train’ at a great speed taking advantage of the lack of friction.