This is How Police Managed to Stop a Woman From Entering Pamba

Chengannur: Kerala Police has managed to stop a woman from entering Pamba, as they explained the law and order issues existing at the place. It was yesterday afternoon that a woman, whose native place is Thiruvalla, arrived at Chengannur along with her husband from Andhra Pradesh. But police explained the current situation and the issues that might arise from their presence at the place and convinced the family to return.

Before leaving, the woman said that every year she used to go till Pamba while the rest of her family go to Sabarimala. Meanwhile, Police who finished their first stage of service at Sabarimala will get down from the hill today. A new set of officers will climb the hill and assume charges. The number of officers deployed around Pamba and Nilakkal will be brought down since no issues have been reported for quite some time.