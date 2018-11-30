KeralaLatest News

This is What K.P Sasikala said about Putting Money in Hundial

Nov 30, 2018, 06:18 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K.P Sasikala has exhorted people to not put money in hundial in temples including Sabarimala. She said until the temples are allowed to be run by devotees, nobody should put money in hundial. She was speaking at the protest staged in front of Secretariate, against the Police action at Sabarimala.

The Hindu Aikya Vedi leader also said that she is ready to be arrested for exhorting people to not put money in the collection box.

The campaign against doanting money into the Hundial had really taken off.  In many temples, instead of currency, papers written with Sarana Mantras were recovered from the box. Even photostat of paper currencies with Ayyappa’s picture on it has been recovered from Hundial.

