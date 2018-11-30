This restaurant introduces new dishes named ‘Sunny Leone Chaap’ and ‘Mia Khalifa Chaap’

A social media user recently posted a picture of a Delhi restaurant’s menu highlighting names of certain dishes. Miya Khalifa Chaap, Sunny Leone Malai Chaap and Baby Doll Chaap stand out on the menu.

The restaurant serving these poorly named dishes is Veer ji Malai Chaap Wale, which specialises in malai chaaps. Creativity for business is understandable but not when it objectifies, and quite clearly so, women, irrespective of their background.

A little internet sleuthing on our part (fine, we just googled it) confirmed that the menu was from a real Delhi diner.

The restaurants are purveyors of desi mock-meat, with their gimmick being selling pure vegetarian fare, which are named after non-vegetarian classics like Butter Chicken Leg, Veg Fish Tikkas, Chicken Popcorn and so on and so forth. One would have thought that that would be enough of a draw, but the owners clearly thought otherwise.