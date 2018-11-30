Who wins if Lok Sabha Polls are Held Today: Latest Opinion Survey Out

A survey conducted by India TV-CNX clearly indicates that the BJP may make a clean sweep of all 26 LS seats in Gujarat, and the BJP-led NDA may win most of the LS seats in Bihar and Maharashtra if Lok Sabha polls are held now.

Maharashtra

BJP likely to gain 4 per cent vote share in Maharashtra if LS polls held today. The survey predicts 31.49 per cent vote share for BJP, 20.36 pc vote share for Shiv Sena, 17.10 pc vote share for Congress, 19.45 pc for NCP and remaining 11.6 pc vote share for ‘Others’.

Bihar

BJP to lose 2 per cent vote share in Bihar if LS polls held today. In Bihar which has 40 LS seats, the NDA consisting of BJP, Janata Dal(United), Ram Vilas Paswan’s party LJP and Upendra Kushwaha’s party RLSP may win 29 seats, while the RJD and Congress may win only 11 seats, The break-up: BJP 15, JD(U) 9, LJP 3 and RLSP 2. On the other hand, RJD may win 10 LS seats, and the Congress one.

Gujarat

BJP to lose 5 per cent vote share in Gujarat if LS polls held today. In Gujarat this time, the ruling BJP may win all the 26 seats, identically like 2014 when it had won all the LS seats. The survey forecasts a vote share of 54.93 pc for BJP, 37.2 pc for Congress and 7.87 pc for ‘Others’.

The nationwide India TV-CNX opinion poll survey was conducted in 171 parliamentary constituencies across six states. The survey was conducted randomly on 17,100 voters (8732 males and 8368 females) in the age group 18-60 years.