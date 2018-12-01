1 killed, over 170 injured as Sunni Muslims clash in Dhaka

A 70-year-old man was killed and over 170 people injured in a clash between supporters of two factions of Tableeghi Jamaat, a Sunni Muslim organizations over establishing dominance at a congregation organised at Dhaka.

The Tableeghi Jamaat is one of the largest organisations of Sunni Muslims in the Indian subcontinent with its headquarters, referred to as the Markaz, in New Delhi. The organisation was founded by Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Kandhalvi in 1920.

According to police, the clashes erupted as followers of one of the factions led by Tabligh Jamaat’s Delhi Markaz leader Moulana Mohammed Saad Kandhalvi began to march towards the Ijtema ground for a five-day congregation ahead of the annual main event earlier planned for January. The members of the Deoband faction led by Moulana Zubayer took up positions around the Tongi field and the nearby areas to prevent supporters of the other group from entering into the main ground, prompting the clash.

The Bangladesh’s Election Commission had banned any kind of congregation at Tongi Ijtema field till the December 30 general election, following a petition by the opponent Deoband group.