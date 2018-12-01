Actress assault case: Dileep approached the SC for the copies of videos

Actor Dileep has approached the Supreme Court in connection with the actress abduction case. The petition filed by him demanded a copy of the memory card that contains the visuals of attack. Now the memory card is in the police custody.

In his appeal, he states that he has the right to see those videos as he is claiming that the proofs have been manipulated and edited.

Senior Advocate and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Dileep. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea before Christmas.

The visuals were submitted to the court by the police as the most prominent evidence in the case. Earlier the pleas requesting the evidence including memory card visuals were rejected by the magistrate court and high court.