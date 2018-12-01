Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

After the results are over,Rahul Gandhi will make new record of defeats: UP deputy CM

Dec 1, 2018, 07:45 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rahul Gandhi
third party image reference

“Rahul Gandhi will make a new record in terms of (electoral) defeats,” says Uttar Pradesh Deputy Cheif Minister Dinesh Sharma. “One thing is certain in these Assembly elections and that is the Congress is going to lose in all the five states. The reason for this is the belief the people of the country have reposed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The impact of the work done by the prime minister can be seen across the country. The various welfare works of the Centre have benefitted the poor, farmers, the deprived and marginalized sections of the society and have a direct positive impact on their lives,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

He claimed that over 20 crore people had directly or indirectly benefitted by the welfare schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government. “As far as the ongoing Assembly polls are concerned, the BJP will form governments on its own in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

“In Mizoram, the Congress is going to suffer a defeat, while pro-BJP forces will form the government in the north-eastern state. And as far as Telangana is concerned, the Congress’s ideology will come to an end. In other words, the Congress will effectively be wiped out from all the five states,” Sharma said.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 2, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

After Flood, Deadly Rat Fever Grips Various Parts of Kerala

Oct 13, 2018, 06:43 pm IST

AMMA President Mohanlal Insulted Me And Other 2 WCC Members says actress Revathi

Oct 30, 2017, 05:27 pm IST

InSight Mission, a way to know Mars and to join the astronauts

FDI easing rules
May 18, 2017, 09:52 am IST

Modi government to consider easing rules in these sectors

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close