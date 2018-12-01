Former U S President George H.W Bush Passed Away

George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the father of the 43rd, died late Friday at the age of 94, the family announced in a statement. The last veteran of World War II to serve as president, he was a consummate public servant and a statesman who helped guide the nation and the world out of a four-decade Cold War that had carried the threat of nuclear annihilation.

A day after Mrs. Bush’s funeral on April 21, the senior Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for a blood infection, a family spokesman said.

Bush advocated a “kinder, gentler” conservatism, pursued policies that helped topple the Soviet empire and initiated military campaigns that ousted one foreign dictator and crippled another.