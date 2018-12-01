Latest NewsInternational

Former U S President George H.W Bush Passed Away

Dec 1, 2018, 10:55 am IST
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States and the father of the 43rd, died late Friday at the age of 94, the family announced in a statement. The last veteran of World War II to serve as president, he was a consummate public servant and a statesman who helped guide the nation and the world out of a four-decade Cold War that had carried the threat of nuclear annihilation.

A day after Mrs. Bush’s funeral on April 21, the senior Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for a blood infection, a family spokesman said.

Bush advocated a “kinder, gentler” conservatism, pursued policies that helped topple the Soviet empire and initiated military campaigns that ousted one foreign dictator and crippled another.

